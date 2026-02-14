Joe Judge clarifies comments on pregnant significant others that went viral during Trinidad Chambliss hearing

Ole Miss quarterbacks coach Joe Judge clarified comments he made on Thursday during a Trinidad Chambliss injunction hearing that quickly went viral. Judge went on a somewhat odd tangent about how pregnant significant others of football players need to be prepared to handle early child-rearing years during football season, one that lacked quite a bit of context.

Judge penned a note and posted it to Twitter on Saturday, explaining some of that context. In short, it was in response to a line of discussion about Chambliss’ sleep apnea.

“Some of my comments from Thursday have been taken out of context, so I’d like to provide some clarity,” Joe Judge wrote. “In a discussion about Trinidad’s sleep apnea, I was trying to point out the importance that the NFL places on sleep for recovery and performance in addition to the education of balancing family dynamics during the football season.”

Judge’s comments initially went viral because they appeared to suggest that pregnant mothers dating or married to football players wouldn’t be able to expect much late-night help during the season. That football took priority.

That was not the message Joe Judge intended to send. He further explained.

“These are discussions I was a part of at the professional level from veteran players based on their own experience managing similar situations,” Joe Judge wrote. “These are not discussions we’ve had at the collegiate level.”

Further, he pointed out that he’s a married man and a father. He knows how important providing aid to one’s significant other is in the child-rearing process.

“As a husband and father of four children, I understand those challenges first hand and would never diminish the commitment to family,” Joe Judge wrote. “We share that same dedication to family with our players and always support them through any challenges they face in their personal lives.”

Ole Miss quarterbacks coach Joe Judge appeared at Rebels QB Trinidad Chambliss‘ injunction hearing on Thursday to explain why another year of eligibility would be beneficial for Chambliss’ development. However, the 44-year-old coach turned heads when his testimony went down an unexpected path, while talking about players who have children.

“This is always a tough conversation to have. It’s not going to be a popular opinion, but this is the truth,” Judge said. “We would have to educate significant others who may have been pregnant during the season or are gonna have a baby during the season, and you’d have to educate them on — you have this baby in the middle of the season, that father has to play good football.

“It’s a day-by-day production business. He has to be ready to perform and go out there and play. And when I say that, [what I mean] is you need to let him sleep. He needs to be in another room, detached. You have to explain to the mother, like, ‘Hey, listen, he ain’t waking up for midnight feedings. After the season, he’s full metal jacket. You can do whatever you want with him. He can change every diaper, but, in season, he’s gotta have a different priority.’”

Clearly, after much confusion, Joe Judge felt the need to clarify things. He did so on Saturday, and that should mostly put the issue to bed.