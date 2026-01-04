Josh Pate claims Georgia win 'totally washes the Lane Kiffin stuff out of my mind' for Ole Miss

It had been a long month of December for the Ole Miss football program. Previous head coach Lane Kiffin left the Rebels on November 30th for rival LSU while Ole Miss was on the precipice of its first trip to the College Football Playoff, sparking an emotional explosion from the fanbase.

Since then, Ole Miss has promoted Pete Golding to head coach while Lane Kiffin has poached several offensive staff members. Meanwhile, the team had to prepare for the College Football Playoff. There, they’d host a win over Tulane before going on to upset Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. It was that upset win that seemed to prove that this team can succeed without Kiffin.

One person who took notice was Josh Pate. On Josh Pate’s College Football Show, he explained that the win was enough to help him move on from Kiffin if he were an Ole Miss fan.

“This totally, totally washes the Lane Kiffin stuff out of my mind,” Josh Pate said. “But I’m thinking just for a second, just for a microsecond, how sweet it must be, how vindicating it must feel, to do this in New Orleans against a team that with Kiffin you couldn’t beat in Athens earlier this year. You got it done, and it’s gotta be like — honestly, I don’t know how it would feel.”

The Sugar Bowl turned out to be a thriller. Ole Miss would score 20 points in the fourth quarter, including a last-minute field goal drive before adding a safety with literally a second to go, ultimately winning 39-34. They did so without Kiffin to a team they had lost to with Kiffin.

For Josh Pate, there’s only one analogy. It’s like getting broken up with, but then quickly turning things around in your own life.

“The best thing I could come up with in my mind right now is like if you had a bad breakup,” Pate said. “If you got a divorce, and then you got a promotion and also won the lottery the next day. You just look and you say, ‘Who cares where he is? Who cares where she is? Look at me. This is great. I prayed for times like these.’ And then, he’s done and now you’re on to the semifinals. It’s gotta be amazing.”

This Ole Miss team may have proven it can win without Kiffin but Kiffin also isn’t going away. Shortly after the Sugar Bowl, the LSU assistants that Kiffin hired from the Ole Miss staff left the team for the Tigers. That is everyone, except offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. This comes with Ole Miss preparing for a College Football Playoff semifinal and the Transfer Portal opening.