Kewan Lacy injury update: Latest on Ole Miss RB for second half of Fiesta Bowl vs. Miami

The Fiesta Bowl high point for Ole Miss quickly turned into a massive concern. When running back Kewan Lacy ripped off a massive run for the Rebels’ lone touchdown of the night, he pulled up toward the end. Ever since then, Lacy has not been in the game and even got an early start to the halftime break.

ESPN’s Laura Rutledge provided the latest on Lacy just as Ole Miss was about to take the field for its second-half opening possession. Lacy is out there after undergoing some treatment. Head coach Pete Golding is looking for Lacy and other stars to step up moving forward.

“We’re back in Glendale, where Ole Miss star running back Kewan Lacy is going to try to go back into the game,” Rutledge said. “This has been the play that he was injured on, the 73-yard touchdown run where he pulled up toward the end here. He’s been dealing with a right hamstring injury ever since.

“When he came out of half, he’s got that black sleeve on the right leg. That was change. He got some treatment at halftime and Pete Golding said, ‘We’re going to try to give it a go.’ He also told me he needs all of his star players to play a little bit better in this second half.”

Ole Miss still has a capable back they trust if Lacy is not able to go. Former LSU and Notre Dame player Logan Diggs would receive most of the carries. Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss uses his checkdowns whenever available as well. But at the same time, they obviously would love to have Lacy out there instead.