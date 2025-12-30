Kewan Lacy injury update: Ole Miss RB makes declaration on Sugar Bowl status

Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy made a declaration about his injury status ahead of the Sugar Bowl. The Rebels take on Georgia there in a College Football Playoff quarterfinal game.

“I was a full go [in practice], didn’t have limitations,” Lacy said to On3’s Chris Low. “I’m ready to go.”

Lacy was recently listed as “probable” on Ole Miss’ injury report Monday. He was dealing with a shoulder injury suffered in the second half of their first round CFP win over Tulane.

Keeping Lacy healthy for this matchup against Georgia is key. His 1,366 rushing yard so far this season has been the engine of Ole Miss offense all year, and is just over 200 yards away from breaking Quinshon Judkins‘ program rushing record. Lacy scored two touchdowns but was held to 31 yards during the contest.

On Sunday, Ole Miss QB coach Joe Judge said that Lacy has with the team practicing. However, he didn’t offer a legitimate update on his offense’s star tailback.

“He was out there with us today,” Judge said. “At this point in the season, no one’s 100%. I’ll let the head coach (Pete Golding) handle the injury updates.”

However, Georgia has been preparing to face a healthy Lacy ever since the matchup was set. Bulldogs defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann stated it plainly when speaking to media on Saturday.

“If he’s available, like I assume he will be, that’s gonna be a big part of the game,” Schumann said, via DawgsHQ. Now, Lacy confirmed he’s good to go.

Kickoff between the Rebels and Bulldogs is set for Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. ET. The national broadcast will be aired live on ESPN. It’ll be the nightcap of a College Football Playoff triple header which includes the Orange Bowl between Oregon and Texas Tech, and the Rose Bowl featuring Alabama and Indiana. The winner of the Sugar Bowl will play either Ohio State or Miami in the Fiesta Bowl for a chance to play in the national championship.

Barkley Truax contributed to this report