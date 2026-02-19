Lane Kiffin trolls Ole Miss women's basketball fans over viral Yolett McPhee-McCuin clip

Lane Kiffin rarely misses a golden opportunity to troll on X/Twitter, especially when he pokes fun at the fanbase of one of his former employers. And the new LSU head football coach did just that Thursday afternoon, suggesting Ole Miss fans will only “show up” to tonight’s Top 20 women’s basketball game in Oxford because it’s against the seventh-ranked Tigers.

“Don’t worry, it will be #justdifferent tonight @YolettMcCuin,” Kiffin wrote in a quote-tweet of a viral clip of Rebels women’s basketball coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin publicly calling out Ole Miss fans for not showing up in droves during Tuesday night’s win over No. 21 Tennessee. “They will show up for [tonight’s] @LSUwbkb game.”

Following the lopsided 94-81 home win over the Lady Vols, McPhee-McCuin expressed her disappointment with the crowd in attendance Tuesday night, bluntly saying she expected more.

“We had a good amount of fans tonight, I was expecting a little bit more, I’m going to be completely honest — we need more support,” McPhee-McCuin said postgame, via On3’s Ole Miss Spirit‘s Brad Logan. “I don’t understand the reason we’re not getting it, but I know we need it. … We need you. We’re going to need you on Thursday when we go up against No. 7 LSU, who had a chance to go to Mardi Gras tonight while we fought for 40 minutes. So, the only thing that’s going to help us get through that game is the crowd support. Because it matters.”

No. 17 Ole Miss (21-6, 8-4 SEC) is in the middle of its most difficult stretch of the regular season, facing off against four consecutive Top 25-ranked teams. The Rebels split their first two games of this stretch with a 74-57 road loss to No. 18 Kentucky (20-7, 7-6 SEC) on Sunday before knocking off Tennessee (16-8, 8-4 SEC) on Tuesday night. Following Thursday night’s home game vs. LSU (22-4, 8-4 SEC), Ole Miss travels to play No. 3 South Carolina (25-2, 11-1) on the road in Columbia.

Kim Caldwell blows past Yolett McPhee-McCuin in handshake line after Tennessee’s loss to Ole Miss

With Tuesday’s loss to Ole Miss, Tennessee has now dropped five of its last seven games after an 11-1 start to the year. Afterward, Lady Vols coach Kim Caldwell had a quick handshake with Rebels coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin.

Caldwell appeared to blow past McPhee-McCuin after Ole Miss put the finishing touches on the 94-79 victory in Oxford.

Looks like Kim Caldwell wasn’t too happy about taking that massive loss on the road



✌️✌️ pic.twitter.com/zIGhlEn5MB — Everything Ole Miss (@EverythingRebs) February 18, 2026

The loss dropped Tennessee to 16-8 overall on the year, including 8-4 in conference play. All four of the Lady Vols’ SEC losses have come in the seven-game stretch.

Despite the quick handshake, McPhee-McCuin took it in stride.

— On3’s Nick Schultz contributed to this report.