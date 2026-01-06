LSU offensive line transfer Carius Curne has committed to Ole Miss out of the NCAA transfer portal, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett. On3’s Pete Nakos confirmed he has signed with the Rebels on Tuesday. Curne played in seven games as a true freshman for the Tigers.

He started in five of those appearances. He earned starts at both right and left tackle for the Tigers during the 2025 season.

Despite the fact that he was one of the more productive players for the Tigers in the trenches, Carius Curne was limited to seven games in part due to injury. He made only one appearance during the month of October.

Curne was hurt during LSU’s loss to Texas A&M on Oct. 25, suffering a leg injury during the fourth quarter. That came after he went a month without appearing in a game. He was later able to return against Alabama on Nov. 8.

Prior to enrolling at LSU, Carius Curne was rated as a four-star prospect and the No. 49 overall player in the nation in the 2025 class, per the Rivals Industry Rankings, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services.

He checked in as the No. 2 interior offensive lineman in his class. Curne was also the top overall player from the state of Arkansas, hailing from Marion (AR) Marion.

Once he entered the NCAA transfer portal, he was rated as the No. 20 overall player in the portal. He’s also the No. 1 interior offensive lineman, per the On3 transfer portal rankings, despite playing tackle during his freshman season.

Now, he’s set to play across the SEC for an Ole Miss team that is two wins away from winning it all. His new program is set to take on Miami in the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 8 with a shot to play for a national championship on the line. The winner plays either Oregon or Indiana on Jan. 19.

On3’s Thomas Goldkamp contributed to this report.