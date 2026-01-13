Oklahoma transfer offensive lineman Troy Everett is committing to Ole Miss via the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3 has learned. The Rebels are bolstering their offensive line for 2026.

He spent three years with the Sooners after two seasons with Appalachian State. Everett redshirted in 2021 at App State before earning Second-Team All-American honors from The Athletic in 2022. He then transferred to Oklahoma in 2023, playing in nine games two years ago and eight games last year.

Everett is expected to play one more season of college football after suffering a season ending injury this year. Head coach Brent Venables talked about how tough it was to lose a leader of Everett’s caliber.

“He had a season-ending injury a week ago last Tuesday,” Venables said in September. “I hate that for him. It’s just devastating. Same injury with the other knee he had a little over a year ago. He was having a really good year and he’s a great leader.

“He’ll have to lead in a different type of way and I’m hurt for him with all the pain and sacrifice that he’s been through. But he’s really tough and he’ll move on and forward. He’ll find another way to use all the leadership qualities that he has to help us.”

Everett played in OU’s season opener against Illinois State but was inactive in the Sooners’ next two games against No. 15 Michigan and Temple (both wins). He’ll likely look elsewhere for 2026.

As a member of the Class of 2021, Everett was a three-star recruit out of Daleville (Va.) Lord Botetourt, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 35 overall prospect in the state, the No. 63 interior lineman in the class and the No. 1,288 overall prospect in the class.

Moreover, Everett was rated as a three-star prospect in the On3 Transfer Portal Industry Rankings. He was the No. 993 overall recruit, and the No. 84 overall offensive lineman available after entering their name into the portal before committing to a new beginning.

The 2025-26 college football transfer portal will last 15 days, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, the NCAA decided. While players have just over two weeks to enter the portal, they’re not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the cut-off for committing has been how late a school can enroll a player through admissions, so it varies throughout the sport.

— On3’s Nick Kosko contributed to this article.