Ole Miss announces changes to weekend series schedule vs. Evansville

A standard weekend series appeared to be on deck in Oxford. Ole Miss was set to host Evansville, getting three games in over the course of three days. But as she does during college baseball season, Mother Nature had different ideas. Ole Miss announced changes to the schedule on Thursday afternoon.

Ole Miss and Evansville will now play a doubleheader on Friday. First pitch of Game 1 is scheduled for 3 p.m. The two teams will then have a 45-minute break before going out there for the second contest of the day. As of now, no exact plan for the series finale has been revealed, with Ole Miss saying an update will come once a decision is made.

“Due to inclement weather in the forecast for this weekend, we will now be playing a DH tomorrow vs. Evansville,” Ole Miss Baseball said via X. “Scheduling plans for the series finale continue to be evaluated for Saturday and Sunday. An update will be announced as soon as it is finalized.

As for how ticketing will work for the doubleheader, Ole Miss released a statement on the process. Information for people with single-game and season tickets was provided. It says new tickets for the two games vs. Evansville will not be provided by the school.

“Ticket holders will use their current tickets for the rescheduled game times,” the statement said. “New tickets will not be issued. All-in-one season tickets will not automatically update in your wallet between games. You will need to sign into your account from your mobile device on the Ole Miss Sports App or olemisstix.com to re-add game two to your mobile wallet.”

More on Ole Miss baseball, start to 2026 season

Ole Miss is enjoying a nice start to the 2026 college baseball season. The Rebels currently have a 12-2 record after beginning the year with nine consecutive wins. All but three games have taken place in Oxford, meaning not too much traveling has been done. But head coach Mike Bianco has to be happy with his team’s performance to this point.

Last weekend brought the first real test for Ole Miss, traveling to Houston for the Bruce Bolt College Classic. Three tough games against Baylor, Coastal Carolina, and Ohio State took place at Daikin Park. Only one victory came from them, beating the Buckeyes on Saturday. Friday’s extra-innings loss to Baylor was a tough one to swallow.