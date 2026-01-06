Positioned one win away from a national championship berth, there’s still plenty that’s unknown for Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. His immediate future rests in the hands of the NCAA.

Chambliss has applied for a waiver for an additional year of eligibility. He’s simply waiting to hear from the NCAA at this point.

So is Ole Miss. Rebels athletics director Keith Carter joined Super Talk Mississippi on Tuesday to discuss the situation. Sadly, there isn’t much more clarity for Ole Miss.

“Well, I hate to say the answer is probably still it should be any day,” Carter said of the Trinidad Chambliss waiver. “The NCAA shut down basically for about 10 days over the Christmas break. They opened back up this past Friday. Our thoughts were that they probably got back in the office really yesterday and probably sat down and started to look at this again.”

The case has been written about plenty, and obviously Trinidad Chambliss and his camp feel decently about his chances to get an extra year. If he does get it, he’ll have a chance to do something truly special with the Rebels.

Ole Miss is already reaching new heights. Could it reproduce those in back-to-back seasons?

“Our hope is that we can have some type of answer here in the next few days,” Carter said. “Obviously the longer this thing takes, the worse it is for Trinidad, the worse it is for us, and all those things. But obviously getting him to announce yesterday that he’s coming back, we think that’s a huge piece of our roster next year, and we hope the NCAA sees that, that this is a big deal. This is the life of a young man, and it’s the right thing to do to grant this waiver.”

Trinidad Chambliss is coming off a monster season. He threw for 3,660 yards and 21 touchdowns, while throwing only three interceptions. He also ran for 520 yards and eight scores.

At times, Chambliss was mentioned in the Heisman Trophy race. He finished eighth in the voting.

Assuming the NCAA grants the waiver, Trinidad Chambliss figures to be one of the top returning players in the sport. And Ole Miss would be riding high.