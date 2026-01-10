Ole Miss defensive back Ricky Fletcher plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos. Fletcher’s decision comes shortly after the Rebels loss in the Fiesta Bowl to Miami.

Fletcher spent one season with the Rebels where he logged 11 total tackles and a pair of pass breakups across eight games. This came after playing the first two years of his career at South Alabama.

During his time at USA, Fletcher totaled 43 tackles with 11 pass breakups. His 11 PBUs all came during his second season, as well as the majority (38) of his tackles.

Before college, Fletcher was a three-star recruit according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services. He was the No. 1,307 overall recruit and No. 129 cornerback in the 2022 cycle.

Fletcher leaves Ole Miss following arguably the most memorable season in Rebels football history. Not only did Ole Miss finish the regular season 11-1 (the most wins in a regular season in school history), but the Rebels made the College Football Playoff for the first time as well.

Ole Miss defied the expectations placed on it following the abrupt coaching change that happened after the regular season. Pete Golding was elevated as head coach from defensive coordinator after Lane Kiffin took the opening at LSU.

The Rebels would go on to beat Tulane 41-10 during a home playoff game. They followed that up with a statement 39-34 win over Georgia — the only team who beat Ole Miss during the regular season — before locking horns with the Hurricanes in the national semifinal.

Fletcher did not record any stats during Ole Miss’ playoff run. Now, he moves on from Oxford and will be looking to get a fresh start at his next college football home.

For the Rebels, they’ll likely be active in the portal this offseason as Golding looks to build his first roster after taking over as head coach this postseason. The portal opened on Jan. 2 and will be open for 15 days, closing on Jan. 16.

