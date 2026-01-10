Ole Miss cornerback Chris Graves Jr. is entering NCAA transfer portal, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett. He didn’t allow a touchdown in 2025.

Graves Jr. played high school football at Bishop Verot (Fort Myers, FL), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 155 overall recruit in the 2022 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted algorithm that compiles all major recruiting media services.

Moreover, Graves Jr. is the sixth Ole Miss player to make his intentions known regarding the portal. Some fascinating prospects who were his former teammates have made plans to enter or have already do so as well, like Austin Simmons and PJ Wilkins. You can check out the full rankings HERE to see where each athlete slots in.

The 2025-26 college football transfer portal will last 15 days, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, the NCAA decided. While players have just over two weeks to enter the portal, they’re not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the cut-off for committing has been how late a school can enroll a player through admissions, so it varies throughout the sport.

Meanwhile, Florida State Seminoles transfer defensive back Edwin Joseph is committing to Ole Miss via the Transfer Portal, On3 has learned. He spent the previous three seasons with the Seminoles.

Edwin Joseph is a native of Hollywood, Florida, where he played at Chaminade-Madonna Prep. He was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2023. Within that recruiting cycle, Joseph was the 345th-ranked player overall and the 11th-ranked athlete.

While in high school, Joseph won back-to-back state championships. In 2022, he was also named a Nat Moore Trophy finalist.

In 2023, Joseph would play in four games, utilizing a redshirt that season. By 2024, he had played in all 12 games for the Florida State defense, and in 2025, he was a consistent starter at the safety position. For his career, he’d finish playing in 28 games for the Seminoles.

During that time, he had 51 total tackles, 7.0 tackles for a loss, and 1.5 sacks. He would also snag four interceptions and defend nine passes. The vast majority of that production came during the 2025 season.

Moreover, Joseph was rated as a four-star prospect in the On3 Transfer Portal Industry Rankings. He was the No. 75 overall recruit, and the No. 4 overall safety available after entering their name into the portal before committing to a new beginning. You can check out the full rankings HERE to see where each athlete slots in.