Ole Miss DB Travaris “TJ” Banks plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett. Banks is a former four-star recruit.

Banks spent two seasons with the Rebels, having the best year of his career so far in 2025. Banks logged 20 tackles and a pass breakup across 10 games of production. He tallied five tackles in Ole Miss’ three games in the College Football Playoff.

