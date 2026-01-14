Ole Miss EDGE rusher Corey Amos entered NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. He spent one season with the Rebels.

Amos did not register stats on defense this season. Now, he’ll look elsewhere to continue his college football career.

As a member of the Class of 2025, Amos was a three-star recruit out of Opelousas (La.) High, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 28 overall prospect in the state, the No. 73 EDGE in the class and the No. 739 overall prospect in the class.

Amos helped Opelousas High School win a state title in 2023 and two district titles in four years. He also earned second-team all-state honors in 2023, earned three letters in track and field. Originally, Amos chose Ole Miss over offers from Miami, Mississippi State and Penn State, among others.

While Ole Miss lost Amos to the portal, they regained a former player. QB Walker Howard signed and returned to the Rebels after playing for Louisiana this past year. He previously played for LSU and Ole Miss.

Howard, a redshirt junior this past season with the Ragin’ Cajuns, returns to Oxford, where he backed up Jaxson Dart between 2023-24. He previously spent his true freshman season at LSU, where he appeared in just two games in 2022 under then-Tigers head coach Brian Kelly.

Despite his well-traveled career, Howard hasn’t seen much action on the field, the most coming in 2025 when he completed 18-of-41 attempts for 155 yards and three interceptions in six games with Louisiana. Howard appeared in just two games in each of his previous three seasons with Ole Miss and LSU.

The 6-foot, 195-pound Howard originally signed with LSU as a four-start prospect in the 2022 recruiting cycle out of St. Thomas More (Lafayette, La.), where he was ranked as the No. 45 player overall, the No. 6 quarterback in the class, and the No. 4 player in Louisiana, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting media companies.