Ole Miss junior EDGE rusher Da’Shawn Womack has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported the news.

Womack recorded 27 tackles, two sacks, and one forced fumble in his lone season at Ole Miss. Seven of these tackles came across Ole Miss‘ three College Football Playoff games. He spent his first two collegiate seasons at LSU, recording 23 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and four pass deflections across his freshman and sophomore seasons.

Prior to enrolling at LSU out of high school, Womack was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 42 overall player in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He was the No. 5 EDGE in his class and the No. 1 overall player from the state of Maryland, hailing from St. Frances Academy.

Womack’s departure serves as yet more bad news for the Ole Miss football program. On Jan. 9, it was revealed that star quarterback Trinidad Chambliss‘ appeal for a sixth and final year of eligibility had been denied by the NCAA.

Chambliss opened the season as Austin Simmons‘ backup, but assumed starting duties once Simmons suffered an injury in the Rebels’ 30-23 victory over Kentucky on Sept. 6. Not only did Chambliss serviceably fill in for Simmons, but he evolved into one of the best quarterbacks in the sport. He passed for 3,937 yards and 22 touchdowns with just three interceptions this season, along with rushing for 527 yards and eight more scores.

“I’m disappointed, but not surprised,” Chambliss’ legal counsel, Tom Mars, said. “The last time I checked, however, the only score that matters is the one at the end of the fourth quarter. I assume that Ole Miss will file an appeal with the NCAA, but that’s their decision to make.”

“However, there’s now an opportunity to move this case to a level playing field where Trinidad’s rights will be determined by the Mississippi judiciary instead of some bureaucrats in Indianapolis who couldn’t care less about the law or doing the right thing. Whether to pursue that course of action is a decision only Trinidad and his parents can make.”

If Chambliss is indeed barred from returning to Ole Miss, he is tabbed as one of the top quarterbacks in the upcoming NFL Draft by ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.

Ole Miss’ Transfer Portal departures

Da’Shawn Womack is now the 18th Ole Miss player who is expected to enter the Transfer Portal. Just one of those players (so far) has followed former head coach Lane Kiffin to LSU (WR Winston Watkins Jr.)

