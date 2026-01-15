Ole Miss EDGE Princewill Umanmielen plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. Umanmielen is considered one of the most dynamic players at his position.

Umanmielen spent two seasons at Nebraska before transferring to Ole Miss ahead of the 2025 season. During his time in Oxford, Umanmielen totaled 45 tackles, 9.0 sacks, a pass breakup and interception.

He played a major role in leading Ole Miss to arguably the most memorable season in Rebels football history. Not only did Ole Miss finish the regular season 11-1 (the most wins in a regular season in school history), but the Rebels also made the College Football Playoff for the first time as well.

Ole Miss defied the expectations placed on it following the abrupt coaching change that happened after the regular season. Pete Golding was elevated as head coach from defensive coordinator after Lane Kiffin took the opening at LSU.

The Rebels would go on to beat Tulane 41-10 during a home playoff game. They followed that up with a statement 39-34 win over Georgia — the only team who beat Ole Miss during the regular season — before falling to the Miami Hurricanes in the national semifinal.

He arrived in Oxford following a two-year stay with Nebraska. During his time with the Cornhuskers, Umanmielen totaled 35 tackles including 15 solo. He had 1.5 sacks during his first two seasons in Lincoln.

Coming out of high school, Umanmielen was a four-star recruit according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services. He was the No. 227 overall recruit in the country and the No. 22 EDGE rusher.

At the time his intentions to enter the portal were revealed, Umanmielen was ranked as the No. 22 overall player in the portal. The now former Ole Miss star is the fifth-ranked EDGE rusher in the portal as well.

