Ole Miss forward Augusto Cassiá has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Joe Tipton reports. Cassiá is seeking his third program in four seasons.

Across two seasons at Ole Miss, Cassiá averaged 2.2 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 0.5 assists in 31 games (five starts). His career began at Butler, where he averaged just 2.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 0.4 assists in 25 games. Cassiá’s best game at Ole Miss came in an 85-65 win over Western Michigan last season, in which he scored a career-high 16 points with four rebounds.

Cassiá is the fourth Ole Miss player to announce their intentions to enter the Portal, joining forward Corey Chest, guard Hobert Grayson IV, and guard Eduardo Klafke.

NEW: Ole Miss forward Augusto Cassia has entered the NCAA transfer portal, @PeteNakos reports. https://t.co/MorD1lSVIl pic.twitter.com/ncU6MWiivV — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) April 7, 2026

Ole Miss looks to bounce back from a disappointing campaign next season

Ole Miss entered the SEC Tournament this season as losers of 12 of its final 13 regular season games, but upset three NCAA Tournament teams (Texas, Georgia, and Alabama) before falling to Arkansas in the Tournament Semifinals. Following the loss, head coach Chris Beard detailed how he’d ride that momentum into rebuilding this offseason.

“That’s a good question. Probably not in the mental space to answer that fully now,” Beard said. “Obviously, in college basketball, guys choose to go elsewhere; they choose to come back. Each player on our team will have that decision. It will be their decision. It will be a conversation to make sure that both sides align.

“Our relationship with these players is just getting started, whether we coach them next year or not. That’s one thing you can get in our program: we’re going to have your back for the rest of our lives. These guys, hopefully, every single one of them will outlive me by a million years. Till the day I’m not here anymore, we’ll have their backs.”

While Ole Miss will look to bounce back from the down season, Augusto Cassiá will continue his collegiate career elsewhere.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.