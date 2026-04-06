Ole Miss forward Corey Chest plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, per On3’s Joe Tipton. Chest has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Chest made 34 appearances and four starts for the Rebels this past season. He averaged 2.6 points and 3.8 rebounds in 13.0 minutes per game. Chest shot 59.4% from the field. He only attempted one 3 all season, but he made it.

Before transferring to Ole Miss, Chest spent two seasons at LSU. He redshirted his true freshman season, but amassed 26 appearances and 19 starts in the 2024-25 campaign. He averaged 6.1 points and 6.6 rebounds per game for the Tigers.

Corey Chest played high school basketball at Link Academy, where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 102 overall player and No. 16 power forward in the 2023 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Ole Miss finished this past season with a 15-20 overall record and a 4-14 mark in conference play. The Rebels won three games in the SEC Tournament to advance to the semifinals, but ultimately suffered a season-ending loss to Arkansas.

Next season will be Chris Beard‘s fourth as Ole Miss’ head coach. He knows his program must bounce back next season.

“Certainly, overall, disappointing,” Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter said of Ole Miss’ 2025-26 season. “The roster we put together, on paper, had all the pieces and everything we needed to be successful. It didn’t work.

“I think what we saw in Nashville … created a little bit of momentum as we head into the offseason and the roster build for next year. There’s some things he’s going to work through with his staff structure. I think you look around the landscape of college basketball, there’s a lot more movement to more of a kind of front office approach and having a [general manager] and those types of things.”

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opens on April 7 and closes on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.