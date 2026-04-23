Talented Ole Miss forward James Scott is set to be on the move again, with On3’s Pete Nakos learning he is expected to enter the NCAA transfer portal. He will be seeking his fourth program in as many years.

Scott spent the last year with the Rebels, where he started in 27 games. He appeared in 35 games total, but despite opening the night in the lineup most nights, he logged only 17.9 minutes per contest.

Scott finished the year averaging 4.6 rebounds and 3.9 points per game. He also chipped in 1.3 blocks per contest, proving to be an effective rim protector.

Prior to joining Ole Miss, Scott suited up for Louisville. He played there from 2024-25, where he became a major contributor.

While with the Cardinals, Scott started 31 of the 35 games he appeared in. He logged 23.6 minutes per contest and averaged 7.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest.

His previous stint had come at Charleston, where he started four games as a freshman in 35 appearances. He notched 5.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game for the Cougars.

Ole Miss adds two forwards to the roster

While James Scott appears on his way out for the Rebels, Ole Miss appears to have some answers at the position. Former James Madison forward Christian Brown signed with Ole Miss, per On3’s Pete Nakos. He played one season for the Dukes before transferring.

In 33 games last year, Brown played 13.3 minutes per game. He averaged three points, 3.8 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 1.5 blocks and shot 56.3% from the floor in 2025-26.

Brown wasn’t the only transfer for Ole Miss over the course of the last week, either. Former Washington State player ND Okafor committed to the Rebels as well. Okafor averaged 11.0 points on 58.3% shooting this season for the Cougars.

On3’s Nick Kosko also contributed to this report.