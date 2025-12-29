An Ole Miss football player was arrested in Alabama, just days before the Rebels are set to compete on one of college football’s biggest stages in the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff.

According to a report from Hannah Kozlowski of Action News 5 in Memphis, Rebels freshman defensive back Jovon Core was taken into custody on Dec. 26 following a traffic stop in Andalusia, Alabama.

Police say Core, a freshman from Fort Walton Beach, Florida, was pulled over after officers observed a vehicle traveling more than 110 miles per hour without a visible license plate. During the stop, authorities reported smelling marijuana, which prompted a search of the vehicle.

According to police, that search uncovered marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Core was subsequently charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Authorities confirmed Core bonded out later the same day after posting a $1,000 bond.

Of course, the arrest comes at an inopportune time for Ole Miss, as they’re preparing to face the Georgia Bulldogs in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day. The game is scheduled to be played in New Orleans.

As of now, Ole Miss has not publicly commented on Core’s status. Neither whether any team discipline will be imposed ahead of the Sugar Bowl matchup.

Core played high school football at Choctawhatchee (Fort Walton Beach, FL), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 609 overall recruit in the 2025 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted algorithm that complies all major recruiting media services. He did not accumulate any stats in 2025.

Moreover, this matchup will mark the third rematch of a game that occurred earlier this season in the College Football Playoff so far. On Oct. 18, No. 9 Georgia handed No. 5 Ole Miss its first loss of the year with a 43-35 victory over the Rebels in Athens. The two teams combined for 861 yards and 78 points in one of the most entertaining games of the season.

Now, No. 3 Georgia enjoyed a bye in the First Round of the CFP after capping off an 11-1 regular season with a dominant 28-7 victory over Alabama in the SEC Championship Game. Under Kirby Smart, the Bulldogs are 5-2 in College Football Playoff Games with two National Championship (2021 & 2022) victories.

In its first game under newly promoted head coach Pete Golding, No. 6 Ole Miss throttled No. 11 Tulane in Oxford in its First Round matchup. The Rebels totaled 497 yards of offense, although star running back Kewan Lacy was banged up twice in the win. With nearly two weeks of rest however, Lacy should be ready to roll in New Orleans.

— On3’s Daniel Hager contributed to this article.