Ole Miss sophomore guard Eduardo Klafke plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. On3’s Joe Tipton reported the news.

The Franca, Brazil native averaged 4.6 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.1 assists for the Rebels last season. Across two seasons in Oxford (70 games), Klafke boasts career averages of 3.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 0.7 assists. He was tabbed as a three-star in the Class of 2024 by Rivals.

Klafke becomes the first Ole Miss player to announce plans to enter the Portal so far. The Rebels finished with a 15-20 (4-14) record this season and failed to qualify for the NCAA Tournament, a season removed from making a run to the Sweet Sixteen.

NEW: Ole Miss guard Eduardo Klafke plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @DraftExpress reports. https://t.co/1qHbZeo9LD pic.twitter.com/wxjkqLdGXZ — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) March 27, 2026

The 6’5″ guard’s best game of the season came in Ole Miss‘ 79-68 loss to Texas on Feb. 7. Klafke contributed 16 points on 7-10 shooting from the floor (2-5 3PT) in the 11-point loss. He has scored in double-figures in just five of his 70 career games.

Ole Miss looks to bounce back from disappointing campaign next season

Ole Miss entered the SEC Tournament this season losers of 12 of its final 13 regular season games, but upset three NCAA Tournament teams (Texas, Georgia, and Alabama) before falling to Arkansas in the Tournament Semifinals. Following the loss, head coach Chris Beard detailed how he’d ride that momentum into rebuilding this offseason.

“That’s a good question. Probably not in the mental space to answer that fully now,” Beard said. “Obviously in college basketball, guys choose to go elsewhere, they choose to come back. Each player on our team will have that decision. It will be their decision. It will be a conversation to make sure that both sides align.

“Our relationship with these players is just getting started whether we coach them next year or not. That’s one thing you can get in our program, we’re going to have your back for the rest of our lives. These guys, hopefully every single one of them will outlive me by a million years. Till the day I’m not here anymore, we’ll have their backs.”

While Ole Miss will look to bounce back from the down season, Eduardo Klafke will continue his collegiate career elsewhere.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.