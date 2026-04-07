Ole Miss guard Koren Johnson has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

Johnson made 25 appearances and one start for the Rebels this past season. He averaged 1.8 points, 0.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 9.6 minutes per game. He shot 26.7% from the field and 19.4% from beyond the arc.

Johnson transferred to Ole Miss after spending the 2024-25 season at Louisville. He only played two games for the Cardinals before redshirting. Johnson began his collegiate career at Washington, where he amassed 60 appearances.

In his sophomore season, Johnson averaged a career-high 11.1 points per game. For his efforts, he was named the Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year.

Koren Johnson played high school basketball at Wasatch Academy (WA), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 128 overall player and No. 22 point guard in the 2022 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Johnson is the fifth Ole Miss player who has entered the transfer portal this offseason. Most notably, Rebels guard Eduardo Klafke put his name in the portal this week.

Ole Miss finished this past season with a 15-20 overall record and a 4-14 mark in conference play. The Rebels won three games in the SEC Tournament to advance to the semifinals, but ultimately suffered a season-ending loss to Arkansas.

Next season will be Chris Beard‘s fourth as Ole Miss’ head coach. He knows his program must bounce back next season.

“Certainly, overall, disappointing,” Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter said of Ole Miss’ 2025-26 season. “The roster we put together, on paper, had all the pieces and everything we needed to be successful. It didn’t work.

“I think what we saw in Nashville … created a little bit of momentum as we head into the offseason and the roster build for next year. There’s some things he’s going to work through with his staff structure. I think you look around the landscape of college basketball, there’s a lot more movement to more of a kind of front office approach and having a [general manager] and those types of things.”

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on April 7 and closes on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.