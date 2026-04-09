Ole Miss sophomore guard Travis Perry plans to enter the Transfer Portal. On3’s Joe Tipton reported the news. Perry is seeking his third program in three seasons.

This season, Perry averaged 5.3 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 1.1 assists for Chris Beard‘s Rebels. His career began at Kentucky, where he averaged 2.7 points, 0.8 rebounds, and 0.6 assists in his freshman campaign.

The Eddyville, KY native’s best game in an Ole Miss jersey came in the Rebels’ 76-72 win over Georgia in the SEC Tournament. In that game, Perry hit four of his nine three-point shots and scored 16 points.

NEW: Ole Miss guard Travis Perry plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @JoeTipton reports.



Perry previously played at Kentucky.https://t.co/Im777miSMM pic.twitter.com/QKSAdOV2gg — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) April 9, 2026

Perry becomes the sixth Ole Miss player to announce plans to enter the Portal so far, joining forward Augusto Cassia, forward Corey Chest, guard Hobert Grayson IV, guard Koren Johnson, and guard Eduardo Klafke (Butler). The Rebels finished with a 15-20 (4-14) record this season and failed to qualify for the NCAA Tournament, a season removed from making a run to the Sweet 16.

Ole Miss looks to bounce back from disappointing campaign next season

Ole Miss entered the SEC Tournament this season as losers of 12 of its final 13 regular season games, but upset three NCAA Tournament teams (Texas, Georgia, and Alabama) before falling to Arkansas in the Tournament Semifinals. Following the loss, head coach Chris Beard detailed how he’d ride that momentum into rebuilding this offseason.

“That’s a good question. Probably not in the mental space to answer that fully now,” Beard said. “Obviously, in college basketball, guys choose to go elsewhere; they choose to come back. Each player on our team will have that decision. It will be their decision. It will be a conversation to make sure that both sides align.

“Our relationship with these players is just getting started, whether we coach them next year or not. That’s one thing you can get in our program: we’re going to have your back for the rest of our lives. These guys, hopefully, every single one of them will outlive me by a million years. Till the day I’m not here anymore, we’ll have their backs.”

While Ole Miss will look to bounce back from the down season, Travis Perry will continue his collegiate career elsewhere.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X (formerly Twitter) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.