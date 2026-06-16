Ole Miss infielder Brayden Randle enters NCAA transfer portal

Ole Miss infielder Brayden Randle has entered the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Pete Nakos has learned. Randle spent three seasons in Oxford, stepping into a big-time role during the 2026 season. But Randle will be looking to spend his final year of eligibility elsewhere. Certainly a name to watch moving forward.

Randle appeared in 51 games for Ole Miss this past season, 45 of which were starts. Most of those came at shortstop, where he took the field at the position 38 times. Four more came as an outfielder, only to get the designated hitter assignment on three occasions.

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Offensively, Randle put together 42 hits in 162 at-bats for an average of .259. He added a career-high in home runs (four), RBIs (23), and walks (17). Randle struck out double the amount of time when compared to walks, fanning on 34 occasions.

“I’m proud of him because in the biggest moments, I don’t know if he sees it, but we see it,” Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco said of Randle during the NCAA Tournament. “The pulses slow. He wants those big moments. There’s certain guys that won’t pull the trigger. Certain guys that are different in those moments. He’s almost better in those moments.”

There is no doubt that Randle will be a valuable asset heading out the door for Ole Miss. Your primary shortstop is valuable, no matter his offensive numbers. But Bianco clearly valued Randle inside the batter’s box, too. A tough one to replace heading into the 2027 season.

Ole Miss makes another run to Omaha for College World Series

Ever since Ole Miss was the final team into the NCAA Tournament and eventually won the national championship, not much success has come from the baseball program. Bianco missed the following two postseasons, only to get into the field and be a quick regional exit. The Rebels stayed with their head coach, though, and the move paid off.

Ole Miss went through the Lincoln Regional not too long ago, before setting up an all-SEC afair in the Auburn Super Regional. A minimum of five games was needed to clinch a ticket to Omaha and the College World Series.

Unfortunately, the run ended there. Ole Miss checked out of their hotels quite quickly, losing to North Carolina to kick things off, and then to Troy in an elimination game.