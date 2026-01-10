Ole Miss linebacker Jaden Yates entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. The Rebels fell short in the College Football Playoff semifinals to Miami on Thursday.

Yates spent one season with Ole Miss after transferring in from Marshall. He played two years with the Thundering Herd.

This past season, Yates had 55 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks. Overall, Yates has 181 tackles, nine tackles for loss, a sack, two pass deflections and two fumble recoveries in his career.

As a member of the Class of 2023, Yates was a three-star recruit out of Columbus (Ohio) Gahanna Lincoln, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 47 overall prospect in the state, the No. 149 linebacker in the class and the No. 1,493 overall prospect in the class.

Ole Miss was seemingly up against it going into the CFP, losing head coach Lane Kiffin to LSU. But Pete Golding filled those shoes and then some, leading the Rebels to two playoff wins and coming within a play or two of getting to the national championship.

“I can’t tell you how proud I am of this group,” Golding said. “They never panicked. They never flinched. They’re led by special young men. Two of them [TJ Dottery and Trinidad Chambliss] are sitting up here. I can remember looking at them at halftime and just looking in their eyes and they didn’t panic. We had been here before. We didn’t make enough plays when we needed to from a coach’s standpoint. We’ve got to find a way to put them in better position late in the game and close it out.

“But super proud of this group. This is a group that created this legacy for this team and an expectation for this program. I told them in the locker room that we’re pissed off in a semifinal game because we feel like we should have won the game because we didn’t play our best and we didn’t coach our best. Really proud of their effort and proud of the year they had.”