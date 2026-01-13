Ole Miss Rebels offensive lineman Delano Townsend is set to withdraw from the Transfer Portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos. He has re-signed with the Rebels and will stay with the Ole Miss program.

Delano Townsend played his high school basketball at Hamady in Flint, Michigan. He had been a three-star recruit in the Class of 2023. He had been the 2,329th-ranked player overall and the 208th-ranked interior offensive lineman in that recruiting cycle.

Coming out of high school, Townsend would sign with the UAB Blazers. He chose to go there over Western Michigan and Miami (OH), among others.

In 2023, with UAB, Townsend would take a redshirt. Then, in 2024, he would become a much more important player along the offensive line there. Townsend started in 11 total games while making 12 appearances along the offensive line. Following the season, he entered the Transfer Portal and landed at Ole Miss ahead of the 2025 season.

Townsend would be inserted into the lineup ahead of Week 2. From there, he became the starter along the offensive line and didn’t look back. He’d total 936 snaps over the course of the season.

It was a special season for Ole Miss on the whole. The Rebels went 11-1 during the regular season. That wasn’t good enough to make the SEC Championship Game, due to tiebreakers. It was, however, good enough to make the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history. There, the Rebels would win their first two games, including a home win over Tulane and a Sugar Bowl win over Georgia. After that, the run ended in the semifinal round to Miami.

All of that came with the cloud of the departure of head coach Lane Kiffin hanging over the program. Ole Miss elevated defensive coordinator Pete Golding to replace him. Since then, the staff has been working to build the roster for the program moving forward.

Ole Miss has currently lost 12 players to the Transfer Portal, adding another 13. There’s still time for movement there, though. The Transfer Portal is set to remain open until January 16th. This will be the only Transfer Portal window that opens up this cycle for players to potentially enter.

