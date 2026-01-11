Ole Miss OL Delano Townsend plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett. Townsend began his career at UAB.

Townsend arrived at Ole Miss last January, but his stay in Oxford will only last one year. He previously spent two years at UAB. He transferred into the program last offseason after playing in 12 total games with 11 starts across two seasons at UAB. He redshirted in 2023.

Before college, Townsend was a three star recruit in the 2023 cycle. According to the Rivals Industry Rankings, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services, he was rated as the No. 2,329 player in his recruiting class, and the No. 208 offensive lineman. Townsend is originally from Flint, Michigan.

Townsend leaves Ole Miss following arguably the most memorable season in Rebels football history. Not only did Ole Miss finish the regular season 11-1 (the most wins in a regular season in school history), but the Rebels made the College Football Playoff for the first time as well.

Ole Miss defied the expectations placed on it following the abrupt coaching change that happened after the regular season. Pete Golding was elevated as head coach from defensive coordinator after Lane Kiffin took the opening at LSU.

The Rebels would go on to beat Tulane 41-10 during a home playoff game. They followed that up with a statement 39-34 win over Georgia — the only team who beat Ole Miss during the regular season — before locking horns with the Hurricanes in the national semifinal.

Townsend is the ninth player to decide to enter the portal from Ole Miss’ roster last season. They’ve already reloaded with 12 commitments and has the No. 4-ranked portal class in the country according to On3’s 2026 Team Transfer Portal Rankings. That’s good for tops in the SEC as of this writing.

