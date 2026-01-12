According to On3’s Hayes Fawcett, Ole Miss offensive lineman Devin Harper plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Harper spent just one season in Oxford after being a highly sought-after recruit. Now, he hits the open once again, days after the Rebels’ 2026 season ends.

Once upon a time, Harper was committed to the in-state LSU Tigers. Brian Kelly was still the head coach at the time, opting to play in Lane Kiffin‘s program instead. Of course, coaching changes have since taken place, and Kiffin now resides in Baton Rouge.

Harper played in a handful of games as a true freshman, mostly as a reserve. Results were considered positive, getting a glowing review from the coaching staff during fall camp.

“Devin has relentless effort,” former Ole Miss offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. said via On3 | Rivals’ The Ole Miss Spirit. “For a true freshman, he plays extremely hard. He’s extremely talented. Very athletic. So, those are the things that, number one, stand out.

“He’s got to continue to work on the playbook, his strength, all the other traits that come with time. But this is probably the most talented true freshman lineman, I think, we’ve seen here since I’ve been here with a guy that’s got a very elite skillset and the right mindset, tenacity, that you want for that position to play early.”

Ole Miss did plan on having him return for the 2026 season, announcing as such just six days ago. But a change of direction appears to have taken place. Three years of eligibility are expected to remain for Harper, wherever he does end up.

Harper played high school football at Shreveport (LA) Calvary Baptist Academy, where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 84 overall recruit in the 2025 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

Rivals saw a comparison between Harper and former Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins. “Length and physicality” were the main traits to two share. Dawkins was a second-round pick back in the 2017 NFL Draft, currently on a run of five consecutive Pro Bowls while protecting quarterback Josh Allen.

