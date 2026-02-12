Ole Miss quarterbacks coach Joe Judge appeared at Rebels QB Trinidad Chambliss‘ injunction hearing on Thursday to explain why another year of eligibility would be beneficial for Chambliss’ development. However, the 44-year-old coach turned heads when his testimony went down an unexpected path, while talking about players who have children.

“This is always a tough conversation to have. It’s not going to be a popular opinion, but this is the truth,” Judge said. “We would have to educate significant others who may have been pregnant during the season or are gonna have a baby during the season, and you’d have to educate them on — you have this baby in the middle of the season, that father has to play good football.

“It’s a day-by-day production business. He has to be ready to perform and go out there and play. And when I say that, [what I mean] is you need to let him sleep. He needs to be in another room, detached. You have to explain to the mother, like, ‘Hey, listen, he ain’t waking up for midnight feedings. After the season, he’s full metal jacket. You can do whatever you want with him. He can change every diaper, but, in season, he’s gotta have a different priority.'”

Chambliss doesn’t have a child, but he has plenty of responsibilities. He transferred to Ole Miss ahead of the 2025 campaign after spending four years at Division II program Ferris State.

Chambliss began the season at Ole Miss as a backup, but took over starting duties in Week 3 after Austin Simmons suffered an injury. Under Chambliss’ leadership, Ole Miss made its first College Football Playoff appearance in program history.

After being denied another year of eligibility by the NCAA, Chambliss is seeking an injunction from a state court, which would allow him to play. Though Chambliss spent four seasons at Ferris State, he only played in two of them.

He redshirted in 2021 after seeing no action. He didn’t make any appearances in the 2022 campaign, either. Chambliss sought a medical redshirt for that season, claiming he battled respiratory issues, which ultimately led to the removal of his tonsils. Yet, the NCAA did not agree with Chambliss’ reasoning.

Joe Judge opted to remain at Ole Miss instead of following Lane Kiffin to LSU, like many other members of the Rebels’ offensive staff. If Chambliss plays next season, Judge will aim to help him take another step toward football stardom.