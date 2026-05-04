Report: Ole Miss QB Rees Wise, RB Damarius Yates arrested, charged with DUI

Two Ole Miss football players, quarterback Rees Wise and running back Damarius Yates, were arrested on May 3 by the Oxford Police Department. The Clarion Ledger reported the news.

Wise, who is 18, was charged with DUI — operating a motor vehicle under the influence. He was also charged with reckless driving.

Meanwhile, Yates, 19, was also charged with a first offense for DUI. He was also charged with speeding and reckless driving. The Clarion Ledger notes that the legal limit for blood alcohol concentration for underage drivers is above 0.02%.

Prior to his enrollment at Ole Miss, Wise was a three-star prospect and the No. 1,384 overall recruit in the 2026 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He also checked in as the No. 79 quarterback in the class and the No. 197 overall player in the state of Texas, hailing from Austin (TX) Westlake.

Yates, on the other hand, was a highly coveted four-star prospect. He was ranked as the No. 144 overall recruit in the class and the No. 11 running back in the class. He was the No. 6 overall player in the state of Mississippi, hailing form De Kalb (MS) Kemper County.

Ole Miss’ Carius Curne sees charges dropped

Another Ole Miss player was recently in the news after being arrested and charged with traffic-related offenses. Following fines being paid, the charges were dropped.

Carius Curne, a transfer offensive tackle from LSU, was arrested in Arkansas on April 25 in Crittenden County. He was charged with fleeing, reckless driving, speeding, improper lane change and possession of a Schedule VI substance of less than four ounces.

He was also cited for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and was booked and released a little over an hour and a half later.

Prosecutors later dismissed the three drug charges, as well as the improper lane change charge. Curne pled ‘no contest’ and paid fines exceeding $2,000 on the remaining charges, per court records, closing the case on the legal side.

“Obviously, it’s a legal matter. We’re still gathering information,” Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding said after the incident. “So, really can’t speak on that right now. But we’ll let the legal process run its course and see what happens.”

On3’s Ben Garrett also contributed to this report.