Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy has signed to return to the Rebels in 2026, per On3’s Pete Nakos. Lacy was a Doak Walker Award finalist this season.

Lacy ranks third in the FBS in rushing yards with 1,464 to go along with 23 touchdowns across 295 carries. He’s played a major role in helping the Rebels to the Fiesta Bowl this season, and will run it back again in 2026.

During Ole Miss’ 39-34 win over Georgia in the Sugar Bowl, Lacy ran for 98 yards on 22 touches, scoring two touchdowns along the way. He logged 87 yards and a touchdown in the first round of the College Football Playoff vs. Tulane after appearing to injure his shoulder in the second half and not returning.

His 23 touchdowns lead the SEC by seven, and has scored a touchdown in all but one game for the Rebels this season. The only time he failed to reach the end zone was during a 24-21 win over Washington State in a game where Lacy finished with 142 rushing yards.

Ole Miss now has return declarations from their top two players on offense — Lacy and QB Trinidad Chambliss. These two are major retention pieces for new head coach Pete Golding ahead of his first full season as head coach of the Rebels in 2026.

In 2025, the pair have proven to be two halves of one of the most productive backfield in the SEC this season. Lacy compiled 1,637 yards from scrimmage in 2025 while Chambliss, who began the year as a backup, has thrown for 3,660 yards and 21 touchdowns compared to three interceptions.

Chambliss has also logged 520 rushing yards and eight additional touchdowns on the ground, making the duo just shy of rushing for 2,000 yards by themselves this season. Now, the dynamic duo will be back in Oxford for one more season in 2026.

Alongside Chambliss, Lacy is set to lead the Rebels offense into the Fiesta Bowl against Miami with a shot at the national championship game on the line. The winner will play either Indiana or Oregon for it all. Kickoff for the semifinal matchup between Ole Miss and Miami is slated for Jan. 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET live on ESPN.