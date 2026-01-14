Ole Miss safety Anthony Robinson III has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Pete Nakos reports. Across two seasons with the program, Robinson III recorded just one tackle.

Prior to enrolling at Ole Miss, Robinson III was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 527 overall player in the 2024 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He was the No. 50 safety in his class and the No. 12 overall player from the state of Louisiana, hailing from Destrehan.

Robinson III’s departure serves as yet more bad news for the Ole Miss football program. On Jan. 9, it was revealed that star quarterback Trinidad Chambliss‘ appeal for a sixth and final year of eligibility had been denied by the NCAA.

Chambliss opened the season as Austin Simmons‘ backup, but assumed starting duties once Simmons suffered an injury in the Rebels’ 30-23 victory over Kentucky on Sept. 6. Not only did Chambliss serviceably fill in for Simmons, but he evolved into one of the best quarterbacks in the sport. He passed for 3,937 yards and 22 touchdowns with just three interceptions this season, along with rushing for 527 yards and eight more scores.

“I’m disappointed, but not surprised,” Chambliss’ legal counsel, Tom Mars, said. “The last time I checked, however, the only score that matters is the one at the end of the fourth quarter. I assume that Ole Miss will file an appeal with the NCAA, but that’s their decision to make.”

“However, there’s now an opportunity to move this case to a level playing field where Trinidad’s rights will be determined by the Mississippi judiciary instead of some bureaucrats in Indianapolis who couldn’t care less about the law or doing the right thing. Whether to pursue that course of action is a decision only Trinidad and his parents can make.”

Anthony Robinson III is now the 16th Ole Miss player who is expected to enter the Transfer Portal. Just one of those players (so far) has followed former head coach Lane Kiffin to LSU (WR Winston Watkins Jr.)

