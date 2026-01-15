Ole Miss transfer safety Anthony Robinson III has withdrawn from the Transfer Portal, On3’s Pete Nakos reports. Robinson III entered the Portal on Wednesday, but returned to the program just one day later.

Across two seasons at Ole Miss, Robinson III recorded just one tackle. He provides some depth on the Ole Miss defense, amid 10 Portal departures.

Prior to enrolling at Ole Miss, Robinson III was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 527 overall player in the 2024 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He was the No. 50 safety in his class and the No. 12 overall player from the state of Louisiana, hailing from Destrehan.

Robinson III’s re-addition to the roster serves as some good news for the Ole Miss football program. It was much needed, as it was revealed on Jan. 9 that star quarterback Trinidad Chambliss‘ appeal for a sixth and final year of eligibility had been denied by the NCAA.

Chambliss opened the season as Austin Simmons‘ backup, but assumed starting duties once Simmons suffered an injury in the Rebels’ 30-23 victory over Kentucky on Sept. 6. Not only did Chambliss serviceably fill in for Simmons, but he evolved into one of the best quarterbacks in the sport. He passed for 3,937 yards and 22 touchdowns with just three interceptions this season, along with rushing for 527 yards and eight more scores.

“I’m disappointed, but not surprised,” Chambliss’ legal counsel, Tom Mars, said. “The last time I checked, however, the only score that matters is the one at the end of the fourth quarter. I assume that Ole Miss will file an appeal with the NCAA, but that’s their decision to make.”

“However, there’s now an opportunity to move this case to a level playing field where Trinidad’s rights will be determined by the Mississippi judiciary instead of some bureaucrats in Indianapolis who couldn’t care less about the law or doing the right thing. Whether to pursue that course of action is a decision only Trinidad and his parents can make.”

If Chambliss is indeed barred from returning to Ole Miss, he is tabbed as one of the top quarterbacks in the upcoming NFL Draft by ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.

