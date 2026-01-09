Ole Miss wide receiver Winston Watkins plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett. Watkins played in all 15 of the Rebels’ games this past season as a true freshman.

In his debut campaign, Watkins recorded 26 catches for 373 yards and a touchdown. Additionally, notched 21 rushing yards on five carries.

Watkins had his best performance of the season in Ole Miss’ 34-26 win over Oklahoma on Oct. 15. In the victory, Watkins tallied four receptions for a career-high 111 yards. Watkins’ spectacular season didn’t go unnoticed by his fellow wideouts.

“Winn has been great,” Ole Miss junior wide receiver Harrison Wallace III said. “You don’t really see a lot of young guys come in with the mentality that he has — just coming in and making it hard to keep him off the field. Just making plays day in and day out. You know what you’re going to get out of him every day. So, really proud of him, and he’s going to be a great player.”

Winston Watkins played high school football at Venice (FL), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 294 overall player and No. 41 wide receiver in the 2025 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Winston only recorded one catch for three yards in Ole Miss’ season-ending loss to Miami in the College Football Playoff semifinals. The Rebels suffered a 31-27 defeat after Miami quarterback Carson Beck ran in a touchdown with 24 seconds remaining in the game.

Though the loss stings for Ole Miss, the postseason was a promising sign for the Rebels. After head coach Lane Kiffin left the program to take over at LSU ahead of the playoffs, college football pundits were unsure how Ole Miss would respond.

Alas, the Rebels thrived with new head coach Pete Golding at the helm. They defeated Tulane and Georgia in their CFP run. Golding believes the future is bright for his program.

“A lot of these fans have invested a lot in a lot of different ways over a lot of years. And they deserve this,” Golding said. “They deserve a better outcome, but they deserve these opportunities, and they deserve for these opportunities to be on a consistent basis. That’s the expectation that our chancellor and Keith [Carter] has set for us.”

