Oregon transfer EDGE Blake Purchase has committed to Ole Miss via the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3 has learned. He just finished up his junior season with the Ducks. He’s amassed 39 total tackles and 3.5 sacks in three years.

Purchase played high school football at Cherry Creek (Englewood, CO), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 301 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted algorithm that compiles all major recruiting media services.

Moreover, Purchase was rated as a three-star prospect in the On3 Transfer Portal Industry Rankings. He was the No. 435 overall recruit and the No. 43 overall EDGE available after entering their name into the portal before committing to a new beginning. You can check out the full rankings HERE to see where each athlete slots in.

The 2025-26 college football transfer portal will last 15 days, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, the NCAA decided. While players have just over two weeks to enter the portal, they’re not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the cut-off for committing has been how late a school can enroll a player through admissions, so it varies throughout the sport.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X (formerly Twitter) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

More on Ole Miss, 2025-26 NCAA Transfer Portal

Meanwhile, former Alabama defensive lineman Jordan Renaud has also committed to Ole Miss out of the NCAA transfer portal. Renaud spent three seasons in Tuscaloosa before hitting the open market. He will not have to go too far, remaining in the SEC to play under new head coach Pete Golding.

Renaud was considered a three-star prospect by the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings. He came in as the No. 910 overall player to enter this cycle. When just looking at the defensive line position, Renaud slots in at No. 97.

Three years were spent at Alabama by Renaud, including a redshirt. The Crimson Tide officially listed him as a redshirt sophomore on the official 2025 roster bio. Renaud is expected to have two years of eligibility remaining, at least one of which will be spent in Oxford.

Looking at his stats, Renaud played in all 15 games this season for Alabama with starts in three of them. Those all came in the postseason, beginning with the SEC Championship against Georgia.

College Football Playoff games against Oklahoma and Indiana soon followed for Renaud. But looking at the big picture, he recorded a career-high 18 tackles, followed by 1.5 tackles for a loss. No sacks pop up on the stat sheet for Renaud after being credited with 0.5 during the 2024 campaign.

— On3’s Griffin McVeigh contributed to this article.