Patton Pinkins hits buzzer beater, Ole Miss upsets No. 21 Georgia in overtime

Ole Miss upset No. 21 Georgia 97-95 in overtime following a buzzer-beating tip shot from Patton Pinkins on a second-chance effort. The Rebels missed a pair of shots before Pinkins eventually floated the ball up and over the net for the win.

Pinkins finished the game with 18 points after the shot after leaving last game Missouri scoreless. He played 40 minutes during the upset victory.

PATTON PINKINS WINS IT AT THE BUZZER FOR OLE MISS 🔥



The Bulldogs led Georgia 95-94 after AJ Storr — who finished with a team-high 27 points — scored a layup with 18 seconds remaining. The Bulldogs forced themselves to the line, however, Marcus Millender split the pair, leaving the game tied for Ole Miss to take the final shot.

On the ensuing possession, Storr had the hot hand and took the first shot from 16-feet out. The ball was tipped back to the rim after the shot before Pinkins grabbed possession of the ball at the last moment. He flipped up the shot, and it hit nothing but net.

The Rebels win came despite trailing for over half of the game. Even still, Ole Miss led by as many as 10 points during the contest.

For the Bulldogs, the loss drops them to 14-3 overall on the year, including a 2-2 mark against the SEC. Meanwhile, Ole Miss improves to 2-2 as well after winning its last two games in conference play. The Rebels are 10-7 overall.

Georgia guard Jeremiah Wilkinson scored a game-high 32 points across 40 minutes played. He shot 50% (6-12) from the 3-point line as his Bulldogs shot 43% (15-35) from the floor from deep. Over half of their 27 field goals ultimately came from beyond the arc.

Ole Miss outscored Georgia in the paint 32-20 while also shooting 46% (11-24 from the 3-point line) during the win. Still, Georgia won the rebounding battle 42-37, and was +9 on the offensive glass. The Bulldogs also drew seven more fouls and nearly doubled the Rebels’ free throw attempts and makes.

Ole Miss will look to keep its SEC win streak alive when they travel to Mississippi State to take on their in-state rivals on Saturday. Tip-off for that matchup is set for 8:30 p.m. ET live on the SEC Network.

For Georgia, the Bulldogs will look to bounce back this weekend when John Calipari’s Arkansas Razorbacks come to town for a ranked showdown in the SEC. Tip-off for that matchup is set for 4 p.m. ET on ESPN2.