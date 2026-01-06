Paul Finebaum declares Ole Miss 'America's Team' in College Football Playoff

Although it trailed 21-12 at halftime of the Allstate Sugar Bowl (College Football Playoff Quarterfinal), a furious second half comeback by No. 6 Ole Miss propelled the Rebels to a 39-34 victory over No. 3 Georgia. For the first time in program history, Ole Miss advanced to the CFP Semifinals, where it will face No. 10 Miami for a spot in the National Championship game.

Ahead of Thursday night’s game, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum labeled Ole Miss as ‘America’s Team’ on the Jan. 5 edition of ‘The Matt Barrie Show‘.

“It’s such a cliché to say that somebody is America’s team because somebody is always America’s team, but this Ole Miss team would be,” Finebaum said. “It’s not really so much that anyone cares about Ole Miss, but that the country in unison is really starting to hate Lane Kiffin.”

Kiffin, who led the Rebels to an 11-1 regular season and the College Football Playoff, departed the team following its regular season finale against Mississippi State. Whether or not Kiffin would leave for the LSU opening dominated headlines across the final weeks of the regular season, and that question came to a head on Nov. 30.

“After a lot of prayer and time spent with family, I made the difficult decision to accept the head coaching position at LSU,” Kiffin said in a statement. “I was hoping to complete a historic six season run with this year’s team by leading Ole Miss through the playoffs, capitalizing on the team’s incredible success and their commitment to finish strong, and investing everything into a playoff run with guardrails in place to protect the program in any areas of concern.

“My request to do so was denied by (Athletic Director) Keith Carter despite the team also asking him to allow me to keep coaching them so they could better maintain their high level of performance. Unfortunately, that means Friday’s Egg Bowl was my last game coaching the Rebels.”

Following Kiffin’s departure, defensive coordinator Pete Golding was quickly elevated to head coach. Golding’s first two games as Ole Miss‘ head coach came against Tulane and Georgia in the College Football Playoff, with both games resulting in wins.

Just two games into his head-coaching tenure, Golding nows ranks second in the SEC among head coaches in CFP wins (Georgia‘s Kirby Smart has five). A victory over the Hurricanes on Thursday would send the Rebels to the National Championship Game, marking the fourth SEC program to reach the event in the history of the College Football Playoff (Alabama, Georgia, and LSU).