Paul Finebaum explains why Pete Golding is different than Matt Luke for Ole Miss

The College Football Playoff run ended for Ole Miss in the semifinal. It wasn’t the national championship ending that fans wanted, but it did give them an opportunity to get on the Pete Golding bus moving into the offseason.

In the wake of that loss, Paul Finebaum praised Golding on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning. That popularity has already helped the program move on from Lane Kiffin and actually makes him unique among interim coaches who are elevated to being the full time head coach.

“I think he’s off to, really, an extraordinary start,” Paul Finebaum said. “It’s not so much even what we saw on the field, which was really amazing when you consider the amount of time. It’s just the commitment to him from that fanbase. You guys have been around this fanbase lately. Forget the former coach, they are all in on this guy. That’s not easy to do when you get named the interim.”

Ole Miss has been in a similar situation to this before. At the end of the Hugh Freeze era, the program elevated Matt Luke, an assistant with ties to the state and school, to be the next head coach. That’s very similar to Pete Golding, a coach who played in the state, though at the Division II level, and was elevated from being an assistant coach to take over the job.

Luke would, ultimately, last three seasons and went 15-21 with a 6-18 record. That would give way to the Kiffin era. However, Finebaum expects Ole Miss to have more success under Golding because the fanbase is bought in after the Playoff run and he has momentum going into his first offseason.

“I remember when Matt Luke was elevated. It was okay. I mean, there was a little bit of enthusiasm, but there was also ‘he won’t be here in two or three years,'” Finebaum said. “And people were right. I’m not really hearing that about Pete Golding. He handled himself so well leading up to it, during the game, and, quite frankly, I think they’re in very good shape. I think there’s a lot of momentum there and there’s no way that if we had convened six weeks ago that you could have predicted that.”

Despite the similarities to how Luke and Golding took over the program, there are some distinctions to their situations. Luke was taking over after the scandal and NCAA investigation that ended Freeze’s tenure at Ole Miss. That meant he was head coach while under NCAA sanctions and before the Transfer Portal era. For his part, Golding has the Transfer Portal and NIL apparatus in place now. He is also taking over a team he had the chance to be the head coach for during that College Football Playoff run.

Only time will tell how successful Pete Golding is going to be at Ole Miss. For now, though, Finebaum believes there’s plenty of reason to be confident moving forward.