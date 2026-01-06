Paul Finebaum: Lane Kiffin leaving for LSU 'blowing up in his face' with title game in reach for Ole Miss

The Lane Kiffin saga at Ole Miss came to a close when he left for rival LSU. Despite that, Ole Miss did not have its season end when he left, and instead has now marched into the semifinal of the College Football Playoff.

With Ole Miss on the precipice of a national championship, the Rebels have already gone further without Kiffin than they ever did with him. Now, as Paul Finebaum explained on Get Up, the entire saga could be ready to blow up in Kiffin’s face.

“It would be very cringeworthy for Kiffin to have to watch this in Baton Rouge,” Paul Finebaum said. “I don’t need to remind the audience that Lane Kiffin walked out of there a month ago because he didn’t really believe this team was capable of winning a national championship. Otherwise, he would have said thanks but no thanks to LSU but he took the job, he took the money, took the opportunity, and right now it looks like it is blowing up in his face.”

While Lane Kiffin was making his decision, one of the narratives was consistently that he’d go where he felt he could win a national championship. Paul Finebaum himself noted in November that Kiffin didn’t believe he could win it all at Ole Miss. So, with that belief, he moved to a school where three of the last four coaches have won a national championship.

The irony of that belief, of course, was that Ole Miss was headed for the College Football Playoff at that point. So, be definition, they had a shot to win it all. Now, in the semifinal, that is a much more tangible reality.

Further, when Kiffin was making his transition, he publicly wanted to coach Ole Miss throughout the end of their season. The school, however, chose not to allow that to happen. Some of his outgoing assistants did stay, though. That’s made for an awkward situation now, as several have left the program following their Sugar Bowl win. Of those assistants, offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. does remain, though. That turnover is something new head coach Pete Golding was forced to recently address.

“They’re doing two jobs,” Golding said, via OM Spirit’s Ben Garrett. “They’ll be at the practices and all those things. They have every opportunity to [keep coaching]. They’re not employed by me.”

Ole Miss will be back in action on Thursday, January 8th, in the Fiesta Bowl. There, the Rebels are set to take on the Miami Hurricanes for a chance to play for a national championship.