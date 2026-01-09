Paul Finebaum mocks NCAA over Trinidad Chambliss eligibility waiver denial

Ole Miss fifth-year senior quarterback Trinidad Chambliss had his petition to the NCAA for a sixth season of collegiate eligibility formally denied on Friday. The NCAA’s decision came less than 24 hours after the sixth-ranked Rebels’ 2025 season came to an end with Thursday night’s 31-27 loss to No. 10 Miami in the Fiesta Bowl national semifinal.

And while his attorney, Tom Mars, has promised to appeal the decision in the Mississippi state court, Chambliss’ quest to play a second season at Ole Miss could be nearing its end if the program can’t ultimately convince the NCAA to overturn its decision upon appeal. ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum acknowledged as much at the beginning of Friday’s episode of The Paul Finebaum Show on SEC Network.

“Sadly, it may be over for Trinidad Chambliss,” Finebaum said to open Friday’s show. “Everyone was hoping — expecting perhaps — that the NCAA would do something right. Of course, they didn’t. Today, they denied his bid for a sixth year. It will be appealed, according to his attorney, Tom Mars. Whether that will change the NCAA decision or not is not clear, but it doesn’t look good.”

Shortly after the NCAA announced its decision on Chambliss’ eligibility waiver request, Mars issued a public statement to multiple reporters suggesting he planned to take his client’s case up before the Mississippi judiciary, though any such decision will ultimately be up to Chambliss and his family.

“I’m disappointed, but not surprised,” Mars said in a statement. “The last time I checked, however, the only score that matters is the one at the end of the fourth quarter. I assume that Ole Miss will file an appeal with the NCAA, but that’s their decision to make.

“However, there’s now an opportunity to move this case to a level playing field where Trinidad’s rights will be determined by the Mississippi judiciary instead of some bureaucrats in Indianapolis who couldn’t care less about the law or doing the right thing. Whether to pursue that course of action is a decision only Trinidad and his parents can make.”

Chambliss, who spent the prevous four seasons at Division II Ferris State, opened the 2025 season as Austin Simmons‘ backup, but assumed starting duties once Simmons suffered an injury in the Rebels’ 30-23 victory over Kentucky on Sept. 6. Not only did Chambliss serviceably fill in for Simmons, but he evolved into one of the best quarterbacks in the sport. He passed for 3,937 yards and 22 touchdowns with just three interceptions this season, along with rushing for 527 yards and eight more scores.

Ole Miss‘ starting quarterback passed for at least 300 yards in eight games and finished eighth in Heisman Trophy voting. He cemented himself as a program legend thanks to his performance in the Rebels’ 39-34 win over No. 3 Georgia in the Sugar Bowl, where he pulled off multiple spectacular plays to clinch the historic victory.