Paul Finebaum offers his view of Ole Miss future under Pete Golding

No. 6 Ole Miss will play its biggest game in program history Thursday night against No. 10 Miami in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. With a win, the Rebels would advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game with a chance to win their first national title since 1962.

Pete Golding will be coaching his third game after being elevated to Ole Miss‘ head coach following Lane Kiffin‘s shocking departure for LSU following the Rebels’ regular season finale against Mississippi State. Golding’s tenure is off to a perfect start, as he is 2-0 with wins over No. 11 Tulane and No. 3 Georgia.

Just two games into his head-coaching tenure, Golding nows ranks second in the SEC among head coaches in CFP wins (Georgia‘s Kirby Smart has five).

Paul Finebaum speaks highly of Ole Miss’ Pete Golding

Prior to kick-off on Thursday, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum offered his view on Ole Miss‘ future under Golding. With Golding leading the ship, superstars quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (if granted another year of eligibility) and running back Kewan Lacy have already announced their returns to the program next season.

“I think you have to take it as what it is,” Finebaum said on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning. “There are a lot of coaches out there who are still trying to beat Kirby Smart, who’s the best coach in the country on a stage like that. That’s not just some off-brand, Saturday game in September. That was the National Quarterfinals, and it was incredibly impressive. And it wasn’t a perfect game. There were so many mistakes that were made by Golding and his staff, that they were able to overcome. I’m always hesitant to always go ahead and give a guy a lifetime contract after two games, but certainly if anyone’s ever desiring of complete and total support, it’s Pete Golding.”

“He is playing with house money right now. I think he also is a guy that very few people outside of the football world had heard of until last Saturday or Thursday. And now I think he’s somewhat coaching ‘America’s Team’, so he’s got a real opportunity to cement himself. He’s already won the biggest football game in Ole Miss‘ history in the past 60 years, so think of all the other people who have tried to do that and failed, including Lane Kiffin.”

Kick-off between the Rebels and Hurricanes on Thursday is scheduled for 7:30 PM ET. The game can be seen on ESPN.