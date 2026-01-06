Longtime ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum isn’t fully sold on Ole Miss advancing in the College Football Playoff, but that hasn’t stopped him from openly pulling for the Rebels. Especially after former head coach Lane Kiffin departed the program for LSU ahead of the 12-team dance.

Appearing on The Matt Barrie Show, Finebaum delivered a pointed breakdown of Ole Miss’ outlook in the national semifinals against Miami. He acknowledged both his concerns and his conflicted reasoning for backing the Rebels.

“I’m still a believer in Ole Miss,” Finebaum stated. “Believing in Ole Miss means you have to believe that Trinidad Chambliss is going to be the most impactful player on that field. … It’s not a pick that I have a lot of confidence in, but I’m still gonna — I just hate to pick against this team right now, based on what I know about them.

“Maybe some of it is wanting. Because I would really like to see Ole Miss win at all. Just to show the nation what a fraud Lane Kiffin is.”

Kiffin’s departure added another layer of intrigue to Ole Miss’ postseason run. The Rebels are led by defensive coordinator turned head coach Pete Golding. He inherited a team still very much alive in the national title hunt, despite the abrupt coaching transition.

Moreover, Ole Miss earned their place in the CFP semifinals with one of the most thrilling finishes of the quarterfinal round. The Rebels outlasted Georgia 39-34 in the Sugar Bowl, leaning heavily on kicker Lucas Carneiro, who connected on field goals of 55, 56 and the game-winner from 47 yards. Ole Miss even tacked on a safety on the ensuing kickoff to close out the win.

Their quarterback in Chambliss threw for 320 yards and two touchdowns, while running back Kewan Lacy added 99 yards and two scores on the ground. Wide receivers Harrison Wallace III and De’Zhaun Stribling combined for 16 receptions and 178 yards, giving Ole Miss just enough balance to survive the Bulldogs.

Awaiting the Rebels in the Fiesta Bowl is Miami, which advanced by knocking off defending national champion Ohio State 24-14 in the Cotton Bowl. Head coach Mario Cristobal’s group imposed its will defensively, holding Ohio State to 45 rushing yards and forcing quarterback Julian Sayin into two interceptions, including a pivotal pick-six by Keionte Scott.

That matchup is what gives Finebaum pause. Miami had an extra day off and time to study Ole Miss’ chaotic win over Georgia, while the Rebels now navigate a short turnaround under fresh leadership.

Still, Finebaum finds himself pulling for Ole Miss. Mainly because of Kiffin, and how a continued deep postseason run to a national title without him would amplify the conversation surrounding just how good of a coach he truly is.