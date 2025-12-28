Pete Golding describes what it meant to have Manning family around team before first CFP game

Rebels legend Archie Manning spoke to the current Ole Miss team the day before they defeated Tulane in the first round of the College Football Playoff. The 76-year-old wasn’t the only Manning who made his presence felt in Oxford ahead of the massive showdown.

Eli Manning embraced new Ole Miss Pete Golding as he walked onto the field ahead of the game against Tulane. Earlier this week, Golding revealed what it’s meant to him to have the Manning family involved in Ole Miss’ historic run.

“Obviously, they’re a big part of Ole Miss history and the legacy that they’ve created for themselves while they were here,” Golding said. “There was a previous relationship, prior to this, from the recruitment of Arch as well. They got to know a lot of those guys, not really Eli and that, because, obviously, he was up in New York.

“But, him coming back, I think regardless who was going to be in this seat, Eli was probably going to be at the first playoff game at his alma mater. But, having Archie back and talking to the team, and the message that he said to them on Friday, I think had a huge impact for our players.”

Ole Miss’ players certainly didn’t appear to lack motivation in their playoff game. The Rebels dominated Tulane in a 41-10 blowout. In the win, Ole Miss amassed 497 yards of total offense.

Ole Miss’ defense was stellar as well. Though the Rebels gave up 421 yards of offense, they squeezed three turnovers out of Tulane. Up next, Ole Miss will face off against 3-seed Georgia in the CFP quarterfinals.

If Pete Golding is lucky, Archie Manning’s motivational words will continue to stir inside his players. Archie played quarterback at Ole Miss from 1968-70.

During his time with the Rebels, Manning threw for 4,753 yards and 31 touchdowns, while adding on 823 rushing yards. For his efforts, he was named the SEC MVP and Walter Camp Player of the Year in 1969.

Ole Miss retired his No. 18 jersey and he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1989. In spite of all his achievements, Archie Manning was never able to lead the Rebels to a national championship.

The Rebels will look to secure their first national title since 1962 this year. Ole Miss and Georgia will clash at 7 p.m. CT on New Year’s Day. The game will air live on ESPN.