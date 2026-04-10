Former Pittsburgh forward Roman Siulepa has committed to Ole Miss via the NCAA Transfer Portal, per ESPN’s Jonathan Givony. Siulepa was a true freshman this past season.

In his debut collegiate campaign, Siulepa started in all 33 of his appearances. He averaged 10.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 26.6 minutes per game. The 6-foot-6 standout shot 46.1% from the field and 29.6% from beyond the arc.

Siuelpa led the ACC in offensive rebounding during regular-season conference play with 69 in 18 games. Siulepa scored a career-high 28 points on 5-6 shooting from 3-point range in Pitt’s win over Penn State on Dec. 21.

Roman Siulepa is from Australia, where he began playing in the NBL1 at 16 years old. In 2025, Siulepa averaged 18.9 points and 8.1 rebounds per game, while leading Australia to a sixth-place finish at the FIBA U19 World Cup. For his efforts, he was named an all-tournament second-team selection.

Siulepa is the first player who Ole Miss has landed in the transfer portal this offseason. The Rebels have lost six players to the portal since their season ended.

Ole Miss finished this past season with a 15-20 overall record and a 4-14 mark in conference play. The Rebels won three games in the SEC Tournament to advance to the semifinals, but ultimately suffered a season-ending loss to Arkansas.

Next season will be Chris Beard‘s fourth as Ole Miss’ head coach. He knows his program must bounce back next season.

“Certainly, overall, disappointing,” Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter said of Ole Miss’ 2025-26 season. “The roster we put together, on paper, had all the pieces and everything we needed to be successful. It didn’t work.

“I think what we saw in Nashville … created a little bit of momentum as we head into the offseason and the roster build for next year. There’s some things he’s going to work through with his staff structure. I think you look around the landscape of college basketball, there’s a lot more movement to more of a kind of front office approach and having a [general manager] and those types of things.”

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on April 7 and closes on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.