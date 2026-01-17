After Princewill Umanmielen announced his plans to enter the transfer portal this week, Ole Miss is reportedly preparing to fight back. The standout pass rusher recently signed a new contract with the Rebels, CBS Sports reported Friday.

Sources told On3’s Pete Nakos conversations are ongoing between Umanmielen and Ole Miss. All options remain on the table for processing his portal request, however nothing is final.

On3 reported Umanmielen’s plans to enter the portal earlier this week after one season in Oxford. He started his college career at Nebraska before joining Ole Miss in 2025, and he put up the best numbers of his career.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.

The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

Friday marks the last day for players to notify schools of their intentions to enter the transfer portal. From there, schools have 48 hours to process their names.

Umanmielen totaled 44 tackles this past season as a junior, including 13 tackles for loss and nine sacks He’s expected to be one of the top players in the transfer portal.

Prior to his arrival at Ole Miss, Princewill Umanmielen played in 23 games over two seasons at Nebraska. He totaled 35 tackles during that time, including seven tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. His brother, Princely Umanmielen, played at Ole Miss in 2024 after transferring from Florida.

This transfer portal cycle has already seen at least one school prepare to fight back after a player announced his plans to enter despite signing a contract. At Washington, the Huskies were ready to enforce the terms of quarterback Demond Williams’ deal, which he signed four days before announcing his intentions to transfer. Two days later, Williams announced his return, and he never formally entered the portal.

Ole Miss has been active in recruiting the transfer portal as Pete Golding takes over as the program’s full-time head coach. The Rebels rattled off a run through the College Football Playoff after Golding replaced Lane Kiffin, taking down Tulane in the first round and knocking off Georgia in a thriller in the quarterfinals.

Ole Miss currently holds the No. 27-ranked portal class, according to the On3 Industry Team Transfer Portal Rankings. The Rebels have also been working on retention, signing notable names such as Kewan Lacy and Trinidad Chambliss to new deals. However, Chambliss’ contract is contingent on another year of eligibility, which he is currently fighting in court after the NCAA denied his waiver.