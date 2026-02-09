Another turn in the Trinidad Chambliss eligibility case took place on Monday evening. Ole Miss has filed a reconsideration to the NCAA over the matter, Yahoo’s Ross Dellenger reports. Dellenger explained why Ole Miss can do this, revealing new evidence might have been unearthed.

“Ole Miss today filed to the NCAA a *reconsideration* over the denial of QB Trinidad Chambliss’ eligibility waiver and appeal, sources tell @YahooSports,” Dellenger said via X. “The reconsideration method is available for schools and players who have new information or evidence related to the case.

“Ole Miss’ reconsideration is expected to focus on unearthed evidence over Chambliss’ 2022 season at Ferris State, where he believes he was entitled to a medical redshirt related to a severe case of tonsillitis.”

News came on Wednesday of the NCAA denying Chambliss’ waiver to gain eligibility for the 2026 season. Even with this latest move from Ole Miss, the case is now heading to the courtroom. To no surprise, the Rebels are doing whatever to help out the person they beleive will be the starting quarterback this fall.

“The NCAA Athletics Eligibility Subcommittee’s decision to deny Trinidad’s appeal is indefensible in light of the undisputed facts,” a statement from Ole Miss said. “The NCAA staff and subcommittee asserted that Trinidad was not denied the opportunity to compete during the 2022 season, despite the reality that he did not dress for a single game while suffering from severe, incapacitating medical conditions. Those conditions were fully and contemporaneously documented by his treating physician, yet this waiver request was still denied when it should have been approved at the NCAA staff level.

“Trinidad’s representatives will continue to pursue all available legal remedies, and we will publicly stand behind Trinidad while holding the NCAA accountable for a decision that fails to align with its own rules, precedent, and the documented medical record.”

Chambliss broke onto the college football scene this season after taking over for Austin Simmons. He led Ole Miss on a magical College Football Playoff run, falling just short of the national championship game. For now, the semifinal game vs. Miami is the last we have seen of Chambliss.

New head coach Pete Golding wants another full season of Chambliss running the offense. The stats show exactly why. Chambliss threw for 3,937 yards, 22 touchdowns, and just three interceptions in 2025. His feet were a major factor as well, adding 527 yards and eight touchdowns on 133 carries.