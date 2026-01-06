Former Southern Miss linebacker Chris Jones has committed to Ole Miss out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. Jones had a breakout season for the Golden Eagles in 2025.

He finished the 2025 season with a whopping 133 tackles, including 51 solo, two PBU, 3.5 sacks, an interception and a forced fumbles. This comes after posting 46 total tackles as a true freshman in 2024.

In two seasons worth of production at Southern Miss, Jones has totaled 179 total tackles, 76 solo, three PBUs, 4.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and a pair of interceptions. He’ll look to continue that production at Ole Miss under defensive-minded head coach Pete Golding.

Before college, Jones was a three-star recruit according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services. He was the No. 1,511 overall player in his class.

Ole Miss is coming off a Sugar Bowl victory vs. Georgia, and was the most thrilling game of all four quarterfinal matchups. The Rebels called on kicker Lucas Carneiro to nail field goals from 55 yards, 56 yards and finally the game-winner from 47 yards out to push the Rebels past Georgia 39-34 (Ole Miss scored a safety on the ensuing kickoff).

QB Trinidad Chambliss threw from 320 yards and two touchdowns while RB Kewan Lacy added 99 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground. WRs Harrison Wallace III and De’Zhaun Stribling combined for 16 receptions for 178 yards during the win.

Whether Jones will be playing for the defending national champions will be determined by the outcome of the Fiesta Bowl vs. Miami. Regardless, Jones will hope to be a key piece to Ole Miss’ efforts in getting back to the national semifinal one year from now.

Kickoff for the Fiesta Bowl is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and will air live on ESPN. The winner will take on either Oregon or Indiana in the national championship game.

