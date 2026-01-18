Former Southern Utah RB Joshua Dye has committed to Ole Miss, On3 has learned. Dye was the nation’s regular season leading rusher in FCS with 1,832 yards across 295 carries and 28 touchdowns.

The UAC Offensive Player of the Year in 2025, Dye arrived at Ole Miss for his visit on Jan. 15 before eventually making the commitment to the Rebels for 2026.

His commitment makes Ole Miss’ running back room one of the most dynamic in the country, if it wasn’t already. The Rebels will already enjoy the return of running back Kewan Lacy, who signed to return to the program in 2026 during Ole Miss CFP run. Lacy was a Doak Walker Award finalist this season.

Lacy finished the season ranked third in the FBS in rushing yards with 1,567 to go along with 24 touchdowns across 306 carries. He played a major role in helping the Rebels to the Fiesta Bowl this season, and will run it back again in 2026. Now, he’s getting some massive help in the form of a FCS AP First-Team All-American.

He’s joining a Rebels squad that defied the expectations placed on it following the abrupt coaching change that happened after the regular season. Pete Golding was elevated as head coach from defensive coordinator after Lane Kiffin took the opening at LSU.

The Rebels would go on to beat Tulane 41-10 during a home playoff game. They followed that up with a statement 39-34 win over Georgia — the only team who beat Ole Miss during the regular season — before falling to the Miami Hurricanes in the national semifinal.

While they came up short, several pledges to return from that roster — namely Lacy — will hope to help boost the Rebels back to the national title contention in 2026. With Dye by his side, the Rebels rushing attack is set to take the SEC by storm this fall.

