ESPN firebrand Stephen A. Smith traveled to Oxford, Miss., on Thursday to attend last night’s Top 20 women’s basketball game between No. 7 LSU and No. 17 Ole Miss. The First Take host was following through on a promise made to Rebels head coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin during her mid-January appearance on his podcast. And it won’t be his last visit to the Magnolia State.

Smith’s journey to Oxford stemmed from critical comments he made about the town at large in late November while then-Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin was being heavily pursued by LSU: “Let’s get this out of the way, now listen ladies and gentlemen, … the brothers ain’t trying to come to Oxford, Mississippi, for the most part,” Smith said on the Nov. 19 episode of First Take.

Of course, after several weeks of uncertainty, Kiffin infamously spurned the College Football Playoff-bound Rebels to take over things in Baton Rouge on Nov. 30. Three months after his comments about the popular Mississippi college town, Ole Miss rolled out the red carpet for the ESPN host.

“I went down to Ole Miss last night, had an absolute blast, treated first-class all the way, the hospitality was off the chain no doubt. I had a wonderful, wonderful, wonderful evening. … They wanted to make sure I recognized that times are different in Oxford, Mississippi,” Smith said during Friday morning’s First Take on ESPN. “… They treated me great, gave me a standing ovation when I rolled in there. I didn’t deserve that, but they gave it to me anyway. Thank you so much. The hospitality that they showed me and my daughter, my baby girl Samantha who was in the house with me. It was a beautiful, beautiful experience.”

Smith was met at the Oxford airport by a local limo company before making a stop at the Ole Miss football complex to meet first-year head coach Pete Golding and Rebels stars Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy. From there, he took in Thursday night’s big women’s basketball game inside the packed Pavilion at Ole Miss, where No. 7 LSU used a 24-7 fourth quarter for a 78-70 win over the host Rebels.

“Flau’jae (Johnson), listen, she’s special, you know how much love I’ve got for her – I wasn’t rooting for LSU, but I’m always rooting for her. … She opened, and they closed,” Smith continued. “But Ole Miss is going to be alright. … They treated me phenomenally. I can’t thank them enough. First class all the way. And I’m going back when Lane Kiffin returns, I promised I’m going to come back for that game.”

So, get ready Oxford, Stephen A. Smith will be back in town for next season’s SEC opener on Sept. 19, when Kiffin makes his own return to town as LSU’s head coach.