Former Syracuse wide receiver Darrell Gill has signed with Ole Miss, per On3’s Pete Nakos. He spent three seasons with the Orange.

In the 2025 campaign, Gill recorded 32 catches for 506 yards and a career-high five touchdowns. He posted similar statistics as a sophomore in 2024, notching 31 catches for 570 yards and two scores.

Gill appeared in all 13 of Syracuse’s games as a true freshman in 2023. However, he only logged seven catches for 60 yards and a TD. Gill has one year of eligibility remaining.

Darrell Gill played high school football at Atascocita (TX), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 1,586 overall player and No. 252 wide receiver in the 2023 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

At the time of his commitment to Ole Miss, Gill was the No. 25 wide receiver in On3’s 2026 Transfer Portal Player Rankings. He chose the Rebels over numerous other Power Four programs, including Washington and Ohio State.

Ole Miss is entering a new era as new head coach Pete Golding enters his first full year at the helm. Golding coached the Rebels in the College Football Playoff after Lane Kiffin left the program to take over at LSU.

Under Golding’s leadership, Ole Miss defeated Tulane and Georgia in the CFP. The Rebels ultimately fell 31-27 to Miami in the CFP semifinals. Nonetheless, the team’s postseason run was a promising sign for the future of the program. Golding certainly believes the future is bright for the Rebels.

“A lot of these fans have invested a lot in a lot of different ways over a lot of years. And they deserve this,” Golding said. “They deserve a better outcome, but they deserve these opportunities, and they deserve for these opportunities to be on a consistent basis. That’s the expectation that our chancellor and Keith [Carter] has set for us.”

