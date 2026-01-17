Former Syracuse wide receiver Johntay Cook has committed to Ole Miss, via the NCAA Transfer Portal. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

Cook transferred to Syracuse ahead of the 2025 campaign after spending two seasons at Texas. In his lone season with the Orange, Cook made 12 appearances. He recorded 45 catches for 549 yards and two touchdowns.

During his two seasons with the Longhorns, Cook totaled 18 appearances. He amassed 273 yards and two touchdowns on 32 catches.

Johntay Cook played high school football at DeSoto (TX), where he was a five-star prospect. He was the No. 31 overall player and No. 3 wide receiver in the 2023 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

He is the 21st player who has committed to Ole Miss this offseason, via the NCAA Transfer Portal. At the time of his commitment to the Rebels, Cook was the No. 63 wide receiver in On3’s 2026 Transfer Portal Player Rankings.

Ole Miss is entering a new era as new head coach Pete Golding enters his first full year at the helm. Golding coached the Rebels in the College Football Playoff after Lane Kiffin left the program to take over at LSU.

Under Golding’s leadership, Ole Miss defeated Tulane and Georgia in the CFP. The Rebels ultimately fell 31-27 to Miami in the CFP semifinals. Nonetheless, the team’s postseason run was a promising sign for the future of the program. Golding certainly believes the future is bright for the Rebels.

“A lot of these fans have invested a lot in a lot of different ways over a lot of years. And they deserve this,” Golding said. “They deserve a better outcome, but they deserve these opportunities, and they deserve for these opportunities to be on a consistent basis. That’s the expectation that our chancellor and Keith [Carter] has set for us.”

Johntay Cook isn’t the only former Syracuse wide receiver who will be suiting up for Ole Miss next fall. Orange transfer Darrell Gill committed to Ole Miss. In the 2025 campaign, Gill tallied 32 catches for 506 yards and a career-high five touchdowns

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.